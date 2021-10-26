Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 148 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

