Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 27,166 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,166 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 97,647 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 251,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 256,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.