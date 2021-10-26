Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $796,000 Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 874.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

