Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of PEBK opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

