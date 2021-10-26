Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.39% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $4,270,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,541,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 235.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,697.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of PSR opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $113.01.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.