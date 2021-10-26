Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9,273.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $393,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPVU opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04.

