Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.93% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 89,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 957.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 133,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $81.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64.

