Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 675,352 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIM. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

IIM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,641. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

