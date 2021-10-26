Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tricon Residential (TCN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2021 – Tricon Residential is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.50 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. 2,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,451. Tricon Residential Inc has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $14.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.