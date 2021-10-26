ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:IACC)

ION Acquisition Corp 3’s (NYSE:IACC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 27th. ION Acquisition Corp 3 had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.14.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.