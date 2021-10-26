Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.94.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

