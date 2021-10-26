IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,358 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.40% of IQVIA worth $189,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.11.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $257.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

