iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 78,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 655,939 shares.The stock last traded at $258.04 and had previously closed at $256.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.57 and its 200-day moving average is $242.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

