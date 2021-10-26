iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $105,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

IWP opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

