iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,669 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $144,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 281,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 864.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,792,000 after acquiring an additional 258,293 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,266,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

