iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000.

BATS IFRA opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.

