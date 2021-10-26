IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on IWGFF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get IWG alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.