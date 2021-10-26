James River Group (JRVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JRVR opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in James River Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of James River Group worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

