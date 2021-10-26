Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €100.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.21 ($94.36).

HEI opened at €64.08 ($75.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.02.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

