Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sands China Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sands China in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
SCHYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
About Sands China
Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
