Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sands China Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sands China in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

SCHYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of SCHYY stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. Sands China has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

