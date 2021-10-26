Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 28,694 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 133.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

