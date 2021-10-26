Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,729,000 after buying an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $311.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.33.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

