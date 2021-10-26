Jefferies Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Azure Power Global worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZRE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

NYSE AZRE opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.72. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

