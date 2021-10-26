Jefferies Group LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,634,000 after acquiring an additional 217,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after acquiring an additional 114,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,706,000 after acquiring an additional 315,562 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Athene by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Athene by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $154,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

