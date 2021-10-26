Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.