Jefferies Group LLC Sells 21,361 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $20,736,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.57 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

