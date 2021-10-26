Jefferies Group LLC Sells 295,109 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,109 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $71,326,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $62,606,000. Corvex Management LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after buying an additional 1,022,216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 153.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,587,000 after buying an additional 760,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,516,000 after buying an additional 526,274 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

