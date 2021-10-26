Jetcoin (JET) Reaches Market Cap of $507,011.76

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $507,011.76 and approximately $125,038.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00213680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

