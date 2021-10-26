JMP Securities Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $425.00. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.24.

Facebook stock opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $926.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.28. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

