JOE One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.07 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00005422 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $364.00 million and approximately $38.07 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00070287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00101666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,503.42 or 1.00377227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.88 or 0.06654852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021625 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE's total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 107,811,473 coins.

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

