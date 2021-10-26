John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%.

NASDAQ JBSS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $977.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

