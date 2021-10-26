John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 31,823.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,731 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $43,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

NYSE JBT opened at $149.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.96. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $161.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

