Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) PT Raised to $282.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $279.00 to $282.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $266.00 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $101.39 and a fifty-two week high of $267.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

