JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $149,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $408.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

