JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 242,317 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 148.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,317 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of American Well worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in American Well by 30.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 24.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 259,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,161.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

