JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Under Armour worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 459,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of UAA opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.