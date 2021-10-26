JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $5.39 Million in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 557,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,932,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $725,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ACAH stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.