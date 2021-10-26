JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Calix worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Calix by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,266 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Calix stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

