JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 75,464 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $138.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44.

