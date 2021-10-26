JT Stratford LLC Acquires 484 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.31.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $17.41 on Tuesday, reaching $249.07. 815,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,919,078. The company has a market cap of $620.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $233.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

