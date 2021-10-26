JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.17. 70,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,365,358. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average of $134.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

