JT Stratford LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $338,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 81.2% during the second quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 118.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 432,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,618 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $47.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,072.05. The company had a trading volume of 717,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,251,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average of $689.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.70, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $1,045.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,080,269 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $684.71.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.