JT Stratford LLC Purchases 3,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. 13,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,551. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01.

