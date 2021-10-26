JT Stratford LLC Purchases New Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $36,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 366,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,774,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is 142.65%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

