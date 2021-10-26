JT Stratford LLC Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 183.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 520,107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 88,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

CAH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

