Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KARO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of KARO stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $748.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

