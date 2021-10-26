Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 50,391 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,391 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DMC Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.27 million, a PE ratio of 298.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

