Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Boot Barn stock opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

