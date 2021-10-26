Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $10.93 Million Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,287 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Himax Technologies worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Vertical Research cut Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

