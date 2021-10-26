Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $212.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

